Protecting your child from identity theft

(WSIL) - Most adults check their credit regularly, but when was the last time you checked your child's credit? A recent AARP sponsored study found that, last year alone, about 1 in 80 children were a victim of identity theft.
Identity theft can happen to anyone.
"From the time you're issued a social security card as a child, all the way through adulthood," said Kyle Melvin, investigator with the Benton Police Department. "We've even handled cases where a deceased person's identity has been used."
Melvin has specialized technical and identity theft training. He said, children tend to be an easy target because checking their credit isn't typically on most parent's radar.
"Most commonly with children, it's not until they try to get that student loan, or that auto loan, or even apply for a job, and then they realize that someone has caused all this damage to their credit history."
Most kids have access to all kinds of technology from cell phones to pcs, laptops to gaming. The internet is at their fingertips, and their innocence makes their identity easy prey for criminals.
"What these criminals do is, they take little bits of information they can find in different places and put them together so they can commit these kinds of crimes," Melvin explained.
Because, unbeknownst to your child, they could be inadvertently inputting sensitive information. Melvin said that's why it's important to have that internet talk with your child.
"Make sure they understand, hey, we don't need to put our personal information out there," Melvin said. "Often we think about, okay, maybe that's just in a chat. But what you've got to realize is that your children are getting on and creating accounts. Not just through social media, but through video games. So, make sure they're aware that once that information is out there, it could get into the wrong hands and get used against them later on. "
Melvin also said, make sure you address chats with your child, ask them not to create a new account without you, warn them of social media pitfalls, and spell out for them what sensitive information means. His best advice for parents is using a free site, like Experian or Credit Karma, to check your child's credit history.
"If it comes back that there is one, that's certainly a red flag. No child, unless they're a teenager, should have any type of credit history," Melvin said.
And, if you're very concerned, he said there's also an option through the credit bureaus that allows a parent to temporarily freeze their child's credit.
"I would at least consider putting that security freeze in effect. Just don't forget years down the road that you're going to need to take that back," Melvin said with a chuckle.
Melvin said additional resources include the Illinois Attorney General's office or the federal trade commission. And if you suspect something isn't right with your child's credit - contact your local PD.
Additional things parents need to keep an eye out for are emails or paper mail with your child's name. Another red flag, if your child receives credit card offers in the mail.
For more information and resources to check your child's credit you can go to the following websites:
Illinois Attorney General Home Page
Federal Trade Commission | Protecting America's Consumers (ftc.gov)
How To Protect Your Child From Identity Theft | Consumer Advice (ftc.gov)