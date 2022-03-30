 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more
difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Proposed Illinois bill would crack down on ghost guns

(WSIL) -- New proposed legislation will make ghost guns illegal in Illinois.

A ghost gun is a gun made without a serial number or with a 3D printer. 

Since the firearms do not have a serial number they aren't traceable and makes firearms harder for police to track after a crime is committed.

Chicago Democrat Kam Buckner filed House Bill 5731, it would specifically ban the transfer, purchase, manufacture, importation and possession of ghost guns. 

Buckner says his proposal will require people to get a serial number in order to make it legal. 

Buckner introduced the legislation on Friday March 25. After a first reading on Monday March 28, it was referred to Rules Committee. 

To read the proposed legislation click here

Buckner says he would like to see the legislation passed before the spring legislative session adjourns April 8th. 

Tags

