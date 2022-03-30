Proposed Illinois bill would crack down on ghost guns

(WSIL) -- New proposed legislation will make ghost guns illegal in Illinois.
A ghost gun is a gun made without a serial number or with a 3D printer.
Since the firearms do not have a serial number they aren't traceable and makes firearms harder for police to track after a crime is committed.
Chicago Democrat Kam Buckner filed House Bill 5731, it would specifically ban the transfer, purchase, manufacture, importation and possession of ghost guns.
Buckner says his proposal will require people to get a serial number in order to make it legal.
Buckner introduced the legislation on Friday March 25. After a first reading on Monday March 28, it was referred to Rules Committee.
To read the proposed legislation click here.
Buckner says he would like to see the legislation passed before the spring legislative session adjourns April 8th.