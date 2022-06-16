Proposed changes coming to Crab Orchard hunting program

(WSIL) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing some changes to Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge's hunting program.
The proposed changes the refuge is seeking public comment on include:
Expanding hunting opportunities for waterfowl on an additional 1,761 acres of the refuge in accordance with existing state, local and refuge-specific regulations.
Establishing Wolf Creek Causeway as the new boundary for waterfowl hunting and removing the buoy line from Crab Orchard Lake will create a new hunting unit called West Hampton Hunting Unit that will continue to be open to deer and turkey hunting in accordance with existing state seasons.
This is part of efforts to create new hunting and fishing opportunities for game species at 19 national wildlife refuges on approximately 54,000 acres nationwide.
The public is invited to review draft documents related to the changes, including the environmental assessment, hunt and fish plan and compatibility determination documents.
The notice and draft documents will be available through the Federal Register docket number: FWS-HQ-NWRS-2022-0055 and will include details on how to submit your comments.