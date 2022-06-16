 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. This extreme heat
looks like it will last through Friday, at least for some parts
of the region, so either an extension of the Warning or
potentially an Advisory will likely be added for a portion of
the region in upcoming forecasts. Some relief is on the way for
the weekend. However, the heat will return with a vengeance next
week, with triple digit highs in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

&&

Proposed changes coming to Crab Orchard hunting program

wildlife refuge
By Maya Skinner

(WSIL) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing some changes to Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge's hunting program. 

The proposed changes the refuge is seeking public comment on include:

  • Expanding hunting opportunities for waterfowl on an additional 1,761 acres of the refuge in accordance with existing state, local and refuge-specific regulations.

  • Establishing Wolf Creek Causeway as the new boundary for waterfowl hunting and removing the buoy line from Crab Orchard Lake will create a new hunting unit called West Hampton Hunting Unit that will continue to be open to deer and turkey hunting in accordance with existing state seasons.

This is part of efforts to create new hunting and fishing opportunities for game species at 19 national wildlife refuges on approximately 54,000 acres nationwide.

The public is invited to review draft documents related to the changes, including the environmental assessment, hunt and fish plan and compatibility determination documents. 

The notice and draft documents will be available through the Federal Register docket number: FWS-HQ-NWRS-2022-0055 and will include details on how to submit your comments.

