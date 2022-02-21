'Project Diehard' asks for community support for life changing donations

MAKANDA (WSIL)---Project Diehard has been busy the last few years, and still has work to go.
Brian Gibson served as a U.S. Army combat medic for 26 years, and founded Project Diehard in 2018.
"Project Diehard was formed after I've lost more of my brothers and sisters to suicide than I've lost in multiple combat tours," said Gibson.
December 2020 saw a big change for the organization: with the donation of 20 acres of land and a facility to call home base.
But work still needs to be done.
"When this building is rehabbed, back up to code, done to where it needs to be, we will be housing 12 single veterans, and two veterans with their families up to a year, with skill training, equine therapy, we're just bringing a bunch of other networks to southern Illinois to help the veterans of the region," Gibson said.
On average, 22 veterans die by suicide every day.
So on February 22, 2-22-22, the organization Onward and Upward, who helps those who are homeless, is hoping to raise $22 million.
If they do, $3.6 million will go to Project Diehard.
"If we got that funding, if we got that, Forward Operating Base Rush here would be up and running by this time next year," said Gibson.
Gibson also said the fight for veterans isn't over yet, but anyone can help.
"Your donation is our ammunition to fight this war on veteran suicide. The support we've gotten from southern Illinois has been outstanding, and I want to thank all those that have helped us thus far, but we've got a long way to go and we could use some more help," said Gibson.
You can donate on the Project Diehard website or to the 2-22 to Save 22 website.