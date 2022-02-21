'Project Diehard' asks for community support for life changing donations

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with expected rain
this week, will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River at
Murphysboro.  The river at Plumfield will briefly dip below flood
stage for the early part of the week, then rise back above flood
stage Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 100 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Wednesday morning to a crest of 21.5 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground.
Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally
higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky
into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

'Project Diehard' asks for community support for life changing donations

  • Updated
  • 0
project diehard
By John Ross

MAKANDA (WSIL)---Project Diehard has been busy the last few years, and still has work to go.

Brian Gibson served as a U.S. Army combat medic for 26 years, and founded Project Diehard in 2018.

"Project Diehard was formed after I've lost more of my brothers and sisters to suicide than I've lost in multiple combat tours," said Gibson.

December 2020 saw a big change for the organization: with the donation of 20 acres of land and a facility to call home base.

But work still needs to be done.

"When this building is rehabbed, back up to code, done to where it needs to be, we will be housing 12 single veterans, and two veterans with their families up to a year, with skill training, equine therapy, we're just bringing a bunch of other networks to southern Illinois to help the veterans of the region," Gibson said. 

On average, 22 veterans die by suicide every day.

So on February 22, 2-22-22, the organization Onward and Upward,  who helps those who are homeless, is hoping to raise $22 million.

If they do, $3.6 million will go to Project Diehard.

"If we got that funding, if we got that, Forward Operating Base Rush here would be up and running by this time next year," said Gibson. 

Gibson also said the fight for veterans isn't over yet, but anyone can help.

"Your donation is our ammunition to fight this war on veteran suicide. The support we've gotten from southern Illinois has been outstanding, and I want to thank all those that have helped us thus far, but we've got a long way to go and we could use some more help," said Gibson. 

You can donate on the Project Diehard website or to the 2-22 to Save 22 website.

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

