Progressive American Flat Track to race at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- The DuQuoin Mile will be the centerpiece of a week-long event of motorcycle dirt track racing.
Hundreds of professional racers will race on the American Flat Track at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds for the 2023 Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Championship.
American Flat Track is the biggest collection of flat track riders in the U.S. and this weekend will be the first time the race has been in DuQuoin since 2015.
Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at this link: https://www.americanflattrack.com/events/2023/view/duquoin-mile-2023#raceSchedule