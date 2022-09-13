Programs in Cape aim to recruit officers as police shortage continues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - The Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy is open for applications for their term starting in January, one of the programs in the city that is aiming to keep a steady stream of police recruits heading to local agencies.
Currently, the Cape Girardeau Police Department is down 13 officers. It's part of a nationwide shortage in law enforcement.
A study in 2019 said 86% of law enforcement agencies were down officers. Research suggests not much has changed since then.
“Staffing levels are always a little bit cyclical, up and down, just as people live their lives and have things happen to them," Cpl. Ryan Droege of the Cape Girardeau Police Department said. "But lately over the last 2-3 years we have seen a bit of a downturn and we are currently down about 13 officers. “
However, Droege said that in the Cape PD's case, it has left a group of dedicated officers who are committed to the job.
Still, those positions would be best filled for the department. Other agencies are seeing similar trends. The Dexter PD is currently hiring, and Poplar Bluff has mentioned openings in their departments. Most are actively trying to recruit on a regular basis.
“We’re making good end roads on recruitment, we have a few good guys and girls in the academy, so we’re making progress back to get to our normal levels," Droege said about Cape Girardeau.
The Law Enforcement Academy at SEMO has been helpful. A lot of the staff are officers at Cape Girardeau or other entities, and the cadets at the academy are getting direct lines of vision into the way the Cape Girardeau Police Department operates.
“It does help to have the cadets see us, see what we do, see our city," Cpl. Droege said. "They often do come do ride alongs with us and see the field of law enforcement in general and kind of see what we handle on a day to day basis. I think it gives them a good idea of what the life’s about “
The next session, in which they are currently accepting applications, runs January through May. It's considered one of the top programs in the state and Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T) certified. They have a 100% pass rate on the P.O.S.T exams over the last three years.
The academy opened in 1987 and since has trained nearly 3,000 cadets who have gone to work from the local to the federal level in law enforcement.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department also has another program - this one aimed at those who are under 21 and not ready for the academy. This one is called the Cape Girardeau Explorer Program. It's volunteer-ran and offers those 14-21 years of age the chance to learn radio procedures, police policies and principals, and participate in ride along programs.
Overall, the goal is to keep a steady stream of dedicated individuals coming into the field and see the shortages eventually get smaller and smaller.
“I would say if it’s an idea now, if it’s a thought you’re having, I think you should go for it," Cpl. Droege said. "It might seem a little daunting at first but I think if you give it a shot you’ll learn there’s a reason you’re having those thoughts, there’s a reason you were drawn to that way of life and it really is the most fulfilling career you can have“
If anyone wants more information about applying to the CGPD they can contact Assistant Chief Glueck at 573-339-6621 x1002 or aglueck@cityofcape.org.
Here is the link to the online city application portal: www.cityofcape.org/jobs