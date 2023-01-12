Programs aims for youth to have annual well-care exam

UNION COUNTY, ILLIINOIS (WSIL) -- The Southern 7 Health Department is bringing some renewed attention to its Southern Illinois Adolescent Health Program.
Jessica Short, Health Educator at the Union County locations says, the goal is for youth 11-21 to see a primary care provider each year.
The program helps parents of children and teens as well as young adults get connected with the right resources in the community. That way they can receive a yearly well-care exam, which is different than a sports physical.
A well-care exam is more in-depth and includes vitals, health screenings, and mental health checks.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a very high increase in anxiety, depression, feelings of isolation," Short explains. "So just making sure they're not suffering in silence. They know there are adults out there wanting to help. Who want them to speak up and ask."
Short adds the program also helps youth learn skills like managing their own health and navigating the health care system.
"Sometimes it's difficult to know the questions to ask or how to ask," she says. "If they get comfortable going [to the doctor] at least once a year. Or if they get comfortable knowing I have this issue and I'm not sure how to talk about it, but I do have my doctor that I trust."
Short went on to say these exams will help the youth's doctor when they're older because they'll have a more complete medical history without gaps.
Those who want to learn more information can contact the Southern 7 Health Department's Union County location at (618) 833-8561.