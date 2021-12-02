Program to help Kentucky residents in need pay water bills

(WSIL) -- Residents in Kentucky who've fallen behind on their water bill payments will soon get some help.
The federal low income household water assistance program will help residents who are at risk of having their water services disconnected or have already been disconnected. Residents can begin applying for assistance.
The payments will be made directly to water companies to cover delinquent bills, past-due charges, fees and taxes for drinking water and wastewater services.
“Every Kentuckian deserves access to fresh drinking water,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “We are pleased to announce this funding that will provide Kentuckians in need some relief by helping them continue to access critical water services.”
Beshear's office says the temporary water assistance program will continue through September 2023 or until the funds run out.
