Program helps veterans receive companion dogs

(WSIL) -- A program in Johnson County will restart after ending during the pandemic. The program runs inside Shawnee Correctional Center and trains companion dogs for Veterans.
"We are still part of this community, we care about our service members, we care about the program, we care about doing something different in our life, we're not just, what we're convicted of." said, Kema Fair, SWATT Program Participant.
University of Illinois vet students arrived at Shawnee Correctional Center Friday afternoon.
They joined a dozen incarcerated offenders in restarting the SWATT program.
"These dogs go through 12 weeks of training, trained by the individuals in custody, dog trainers, they're trained in the ten basic commands and they're certified as companion dogs - upon their certification they're available for adoption to veterans at no charge." said, Joe Garrett, Correctional Officer and Program Coordinator.
The SWATT program began in 2018, dogs from Project Hope Shelter in Metropolis spend 90 days in training, and for many the program is a life-saving measure.
"Sixty percent of these dogs were scheduled to be euthanized before they got in this program. So this program not only has saved the lives of the dogs, it has also dramatically improved the lives of the trainers, the individuals in custody, and of course has been beneficial to the veterans who have adopted these dogs."
Kema Fair was a part of that first SWATT class, this is his last, as he is scheduled to leave Shawnee before the end of the year.
"This program has grown and to be a part of something positive is probably the best feeling of all of them."
U-of-I students help instruct the instructors, they teach them about handling emergencies, health care and grooming.
"I think this program is absolutely fantastic, i really do urge many if not all other prisons to try and consider something like this because I really do think it adds tremendous value to peoples' lives, both for students and the people here and the dogs too." said, Alexandria Talley, third Year University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine student.
The program has graduated nearly 30 dogs most were adopted by veterans and some by people with special needs.