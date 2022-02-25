Program expands broadband internet in Illinois (copy)

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Illinois is moving forward to expand access to broadband in the state, with Jackson County one of six communities in the initial launch.
It is called the Accelerate Illinois Broadband Infrastructure Planning Program. It helps develop high-speed internet plans based on local needs and will help expand access to certain residents.
Hosted in collaboration with Heartland Forward and the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, the six communities are the City of Springfield, Jackson County, Knox County, Mercer County, Whiteside County, and the Village of Elsah.
Chief Program Officer of Heartland Forward Angie Cooper says, participation in the program is not just for community leaders, it is open to everyone.
"It's not just the policy makers," says Cooper. "It's someone that knows that this is an issue and we need to solve for it, so this is truly a 'roll-up your sleeves, lets work together as a county and community and lets put the plan in place so the right dollars get to the right places and people get access."
Leaders will participate in a 14-week training program to help develop local plans. They will use surveys to gather input from residents and stakeholders to help shape those plans.