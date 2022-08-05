Professional dress closet accepting donations

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Do you have professional dress clothes just sitting in your closet? How about considering donating them to a good cause?
It's a professional dress closet, It's for teens and tweens in need of professional clothing
It's a joint effort between the leadership class of 2022 and the boys and girls club
The campaign runs throughout the month of August.
You can donate items like dresses, pants, polos, button-up shirts, blouses and suits.
One organizer says they're not taking accessories like jewelry, socks and shoes.
If you would like to donate any items, you can drop them off at several locations throughout Carbondale.
- Carbondale Public Library
- Carbondale Chamber of Commerce
- Chris Auffenberg of Carbondale
- Carbondale Police Department
- Bantera Bank