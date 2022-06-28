WASHINGTON (AP) — JB Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for governor in Illinois primary election.
Pritzker, whose only challenger in the Democratic primary is Beverly Miles, has said he's not afraid of any rival heading into November.
“I’ll face anybody on the other side of the aisle and we’ll win,” Pritzker said.
Governor Pritzker took officer in January of 2019 after defeating incumbent Governor Bruce Rauner in the 2018 general election.
His time as governor has been met with controversy over his pandemic restrictions, including masks in public places and schools.