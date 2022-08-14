Principal of student who died makes statement on loss

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Principal Ashleigh Benson of Washington Elementary has released a statement about the death of a student who was involved in an accident on his way home from school.
In the release, Principal Benson mourns the loss of the child, and offers help to any student who has having trouble processing the tragedy. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our school, especially our students," Principal Benson stated. "On Monday, we will have counselors available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss."
The principal also asks parents to talk with their children about the death, saying "Listening to your child and acknowledging their feelings will be helpful."
Principal Benson asks parents who need any assistance to call the school at 618-993-8534