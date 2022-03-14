Primo's Pizza raises costs to help drivers struggling amid gas crisis

ENERGY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Gas prices continue to go up along with the cost of food.
Primo's Pizza in Energy raised its delivery fee by $0.25 with proceeds going directly to drivers according to general manager Curtis Girtman.
"The drivers really depend on those tips to keep their cars moving," Girtman said.
A former driver, Girtman says he had to plan ahead and map his routes to avoid excess driving when gas prices got high. More customers are ordering delivery in order to save gas Girtman says.
But fuel is just one cost a driver has to deal with.
"It's not just insurance, oil changes, gas prices... Car payments are now more expensive because of the chip shortage," Girtman said.
The restaurant's food prices have also reached all-time highs. Girtman says truckers are charging more to deliver ingredients and that cost is passed down to the restaurant.
Girtman says he's freezing food prices and is thankful for the amount of customer support the restaurant has received. But if gas reaches above $5 a gallon, Girtman will have to reconsider adding more charges.
"Everything is going up," Girtman said.