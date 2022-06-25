Pride March wraps up month of local community celebrations

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A month of Pride celebrations comes to an end Sunday with a march and cruise up and down the Carbondale Strip.
Dozens took part in Saturday's closing ceremonies, with several passionate speeches before starting the march, some pointing to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade as reason to remain vigilant in protecting their "hard-earned" rights.
Organizer and Co-Grand Marshall Julie Socorro says they want their efforts to remain visible long after the parties are over.
"Today's wrap up is going to end us on a positive note for Pride Month," says Socorro. "The LGBTQ+ community is gathering here today to just kind of walk the streets and show our visibility."
The march ended with a reception at the Varsity Center, where live music, refreshments and entertainment rounded out the event.