Preventing holiday theft

(WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police want you to have a safe holiday season. 

They say these are some tips to prevent theft:

  • Know when your items will be delivered and collect them soon after
  • Ask friends or trusted neighbors to collect packages for you
  • Utilize a video doorbell to fend off would be thieves
  • Have packages delivered to an alternate location such as workplace or to a local retail store for pickup.
  • Never let packages sit out overnight

If you are doing your shopping in person, there are also ways to avoid being targeted by thieves.

  • Park in well-lit areas
  • Lock purchases in the trunk or keep them out of view from a car window
  • Have car keys ready when approaching your vehicle
  • Always lock your vehicle while unoccupied

