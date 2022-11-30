Preventing holiday theft

(WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police want you to have a safe holiday season.
They say these are some tips to prevent theft:
- Know when your items will be delivered and collect them soon after
- Ask friends or trusted neighbors to collect packages for you
- Utilize a video doorbell to fend off would be thieves
- Have packages delivered to an alternate location such as workplace or to a local retail store for pickup.
- Never let packages sit out overnight
If you are doing your shopping in person, there are also ways to avoid being targeted by thieves.
- Park in well-lit areas
- Lock purchases in the trunk or keep them out of view from a car window
- Have car keys ready when approaching your vehicle
- Always lock your vehicle while unoccupied