President Biden orders flags to half-staff in honor of 1 million people lost to COVID-19

(WSIL) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday mourned 1 million American deaths from Covid-19.
After mourning the deaths, the President ordered that American flag be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations/vessels in honor of those lives lost.
The flags will be lowered until sunset on May 16, 2022.
In his proclamation President Biden said, "Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a Nation forever changed because of this pandemic. Jill and I pray for each of them. As a Nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember. We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible. In remembrance, let us draw strength from each other as fellow Americans. For while we have been humbled, we never give up. We can and will do this together as the United States of America."