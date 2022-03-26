President Biden gives speech in Warsaw; calls Putin a "criminal"

WARSAW (WSIL) -- President Biden gave a speech in Warsaw this Saturday.
President Biden gave a speech in Warsaw in front of a crowd of Ukrainian refugees, in which he openly denounces Russian leader Vladimir Putin. President Biden called Putin a "criminal", and claimed that the Russian leader was "bent on violence from the start".
The President spoke about all the ways he, as well as the rest of NATO, were going to support Ukraine in their ongoing conflict with Russia. President Biden claimed that because of the strict sanctions NATO had imposed on Russia, the "ruble has been reduced to rubble". President Biden went on to say that the USA is giving $1.35 billion dollars in weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, as well as contributing $1 billion dollars in humanitarian aid.
President Biden punctuated the speech by saying "You, the Russian people, are not the enemy", condemning Vladimir Putin once more that the invasion of Ukraine was a "strategic failure".