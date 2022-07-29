President Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration

(WSIL) -- Friday, President Biden declared that a major disaster exists in Kentucky.
The declaration orders federal aid to supplement commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding, landslides and mudslides.
Federal funding is available to commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth.
Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed