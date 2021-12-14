President Biden approves Illinois Emergency Declaration

(WSIL) -- President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of Illinois and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on December 10, 2021.
The disaster declaration will cover Bond, Cass, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, and Shelby.
Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding.