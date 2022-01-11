 Skip to main content
President approves Missouri disaster declaration

Parson St. Charles tornado damage

(WSIL) -- President Biden has approved a request for a major disaster declaration in Missouri.

The White House said Biden gave his approval Monday and “ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.”

Federal funding will be available to the state, local governments and private nonprofit organizations in order to repair or replace facilities in Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds, and Wayne counties damaged by the storms. The funding is also available for “hazard mitigation measures.”

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

