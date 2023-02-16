Prescribed burns planned at Mark Twain National Forest

MISSOURI (WSIL) -- There will be prescribed burns at and in the Mark Twain National Forest. These are done to support natural ecology and are maintained by fire and forest officials.
They say the fires will be done when atmospheric conditions will allow them to minimize the smoke impacts to people nearby.
You can click here for a map of those prescribed burns. The full press release from The Mark Twain National Forest is below:
As weather becomes warmer and drier in the coming days and weeks, Mark Twain National Forest personnel expect ideal conditions for conducting prescribed burning operations. A prescribed fire is a fire ignited by highly trained wildland firefighting personnel, when conditions are right, to promote healthy ecology. To minimize smoke impacts to local communities and disperse smoke quickly, these projects will be done when favorable atmospheric conditions occur. Thanks to an early warm-up, the Forest was already able to complete 3,000 acres of prescribed fire this year.
Prescribed fires are used to reduce the threat of severe wildfire and to improve the health of native plants and wildlife habitat, since these ecosystems are historically fire dependent. Deer, turkey, quail, and other species benefit when plants they rely on for food and cover are rejuvenated using prescribed fire.
Neighboring landowners will be contacted prior to ignitions. Signs will be posted on roads and trails near prescribed fire operations on the day of the burn. If you encounter smoke on the highway, please: slow down; turn on your vehicle’s low beam lights; and drive cautiously, watching out for firefighting equipment and other vehicles that may be stopped along the road.
The Forest coordinates with other federal and state land managers, the National Weather Service, and some non-profit and private landowners as partners in the spring prescribed burn efforts. The burns can be conducted using helicopters or by crews with drip-torches. The desired effects are reducing the fuel-loading in the hardwood ecosystems, stimulating the grass/forbs plant community, and maintaining open areas in glade and prairie ecosystems. The burns mimic the historic fire occurrence for the areas in which they are planned.
A map of planned 2023 prescribed burn units is posted online. Prescribed burn projects are often selected to be implemented on short notice, based on conditions expected for the next day; so plans may change. Updated information about when particular prescribed fire projects will be conducted can be found by following the Forest’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marktwainnatioanlforest.
If you have questions about prescribed burning on Mark Twain National Forest, contact your local Forest Service office Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at these numbers: