Preparing for tax season before the year ends

(WSIL)---Tax season doesn't come until after the new year, but there are some things, you can do now to make tax time less stressful.
The IRS recommends notifying them, social security, and the postal service, if you've moved or changed your name before tax season begins.
You should also keep track of your records, like your W-2 or 1099 forms, and any receipts of donations.
IRS officials say these steps can speed up the process.
"And having all of those documents before you do your taxes is critically important. It prevents you from making a mistake that's going to delay processing your return, which is going to delay you getting your refund," said IRS spokesperson, Michael Devine.
If you don't know all the documents you should have before starting your taxes, you can visit irs.gov to learn more.