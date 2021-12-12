You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Preliminary damage assessments underway by National Weather Service Paducah

  • 0
national weather service tornado survey

(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service is working to assess damage from Friday's tornadoes.

Preliminary damage surveys conducted by air show a historic long track tornado in west Kentucky from southeast of Cayce to at least Beaver Dam. 

The NWS says at least EF-3 damage was found with maximum width of at least 3/4 mile.

More storm experts will be arriving Monday to help with surveying wind speeds and give a more definitive rating. 

Surveys will continue for the long track tornado as well as other tracks for the next several days.  

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you