Preliminary damage assessments underway by National Weather Service Paducah

(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service is working to assess damage from Friday's tornadoes.
Preliminary damage surveys conducted by air show a historic long track tornado in west Kentucky from southeast of Cayce to at least Beaver Dam.
The NWS says at least EF-3 damage was found with maximum width of at least 3/4 mile.
More storm experts will be arriving Monday to help with surveying wind speeds and give a more definitive rating.
Surveys will continue for the long track tornado as well as other tracks for the next several days.