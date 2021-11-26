Pregnancy Matters to participate in Give SI Campaign

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Community Foundation and News 3 are partnered with local sponsors for a second annual community day of giving benefiting non-profits across southern Illinois.
Pregnancy Matters has been serving the area for 41 years, assisting nearly 12-hundred individuals each year. Growing your family can be exciting but making sure your prepared can be overwhelming. Their mission is to provide families with education along with material and emotional support.
"There's families that might be coming to us as they're wondering if they're pregnant. They need that pregnancy test. They need the emotional support that comes with the pregnancy decision. We can provide them with the ultra sound, to confirm how far along they are. Then as they are going through their pregnancy, we can help them with maternity clothes, baby items as you can see all around us, diapers, clothes and even the larger items," says Cassie Walden, Executive Director.
Pregnancy Matters is one of almost 100 non-profits that will benefit from the Give SI Campaign. The 30 hour donation window is from 6 p.m. Monday, November 29th through Tuesday, November 30th.