Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Barbecue enthusiasts can head to Murphysboro for the Praise the Lard cook-off.
The 35th annual event will host teams from 15 states and they won't just be cooking meet. There is also a competition for the best Bloody Mary.
Thursday night includes a fish fry and it's $18 at the door. But the fun is just beginning.
Friday the event holds the Grand Champion Meal from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tickets at $27. There will be live music and a steak cook-off.
Saturday the fun starts at 10 a.m. with the Budweiser Lucky Beer Toast and a salute to Mike Mills. Judging will take place all day and there will be more live music.