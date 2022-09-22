 Skip to main content
Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro

  • Updated
Praise the Lard

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Barbecue enthusiasts can head to Murphysboro for the Praise the Lard cook-off. 

The 35th annual event will host teams from 15 states and they won't just be cooking meet. There is also a competition for the best Bloody Mary. 

Thursday night includes a fish fry and it's $18 at the door. But the fun is just beginning. 

Friday the event holds the Grand Champion Meal from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tickets at $27. There will be live music and a steak cook-off. 

Saturday the fun starts at 10 a.m. with the Budweiser Lucky Beer Toast and a salute to Mike Mills. Judging will take place all day and there will be more live music. 

