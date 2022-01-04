Powerball jackpot rises after no winner Monday

(CNN) -- The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $575 million after no one won in Monday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 02, 13, 32, 33, 48, and 22.
Powerball says that no ticket matched all six numbers. The jackpot is now the 9th largest jackpot in Powerball history.
If someone wins, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash-out of $408.3 million or choose to receive the entire $575 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.
No one has won the jackpot in almost three months.
In the Monday night drawing, the top-winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in Montana and two $1 million tickets sold in Connecticut and Texas, according to Powerball.
Powerball says the overall odds of winning the top prize are one in 292 million.