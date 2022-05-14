Power outages reported in multiple towns

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE 12:30 P.M.: Ameren reports that they had 5000 outages around 10:30 a.m., and by noon they restored power to 4000 residents. There is still around 1000 outages in Carbondale, and the restoration time is unknown.
UPDATE 11:18 A.M.: Ameren is active in trying to resolve the issue. Businesses are experiencing the most issues.
Power outages are being reported in Carbondale.
Residents of the area claim many stores have lost power as well, and residents from Cambria, Crainville, Carterville, and Hurst are having power outages as well.
