Power outages reported across the region after storms pass through area

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 510 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              GALLATIN              HARDIN
JOHNSON               MASSAC                POPE
SALINE                WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
CRITTENDEN            FULTON                GRAVES
HICKMAN               LIVINGSTON            LYON
MARSHALL              MCCRACKEN             TRIGG

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BUTLER                CARTER                MISSISSIPPI
NEW MADRID            RIPLEY                STODDARD
WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ,
CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN,
GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN, MARION, MAYFIELD,
METROPOLIS, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PIEDMONT, POPLAR BLUFF,
SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT,
AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will lead to heavy rain across the
watch area. The first round will occur this afternoon with a
secondary round late this evening into early Wednesday morning.
Exact placement of the heaviest swath is still somewhat uncertain.
There is some potential for a few areas to receive greater than 5
inches.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected. A corridor
of 3 to 5 inches may occur, with locally higher amounts
possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Power outages reported across the region after storms pass through area

  • Updated
  • 0
power outage
Pexels

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Storms are pushing through the area throughout the early afternoon hours causing power outages in multiple communities.

Windy conditions, rain and lighting were the main concern as the storms left many in the dark. Multiple tornado warnings were issued as well.

These are causing emergency workers and electric crews to respond to restore power throughout the area.

Here is the latest on the outages across the area.

UPDATE: 7.18.23 1:19 p.m.

Illinois:

Union County - 3 Customers Out

Perry County - 0 Customers Out

Jackson County - 107 Customers Out

Williamson County - 1 Customers Out

Alexander County - 0 Customers Out

Pulaski County - 3 Customers Out

Pope County - 0 Customers Out

Hardin County - 0 Customers Out

Massac County - 0 Customers Out

Saline County - 0 Customers Out

Gallatin County - 0 Customers Out

Franklin County - 0 Customers Out

Jefferson County - 0 Customers Out

Hamilton County - 0 Customers Out

Missouri:

Cape Girardeau County - 288 Customers Out

Bollinger County - 0 Customers Out

Butler County - 0 Customers Out

Perry County - 0 Customers Out

Madison County - 0 Customers Out

Wayne County - 0 Customers Out

Stoddard County - 307 Customers Out

Scott County - 9 Customers Out

Mississippi County - 0 Customers Out

New Madrid County - 0 Customers Out

Carter County - 0 Customers Out

Ripley County - 0 Customers Out

Dunklin County - 3 Customers Out

Kentucky:

Marshall County - 2 Customers Out

McCracken County - 1 Customers Out

Livingston County - 0 Customers Out

Hickman County - 1 Customers Out

Ballard County - 275 Customers Out

Carlisle County - 40 Customers Out

Hickman County 1 Customers Out

Fulton County - 0 Customers Out

Graves County - 5 Customers Out

Calloway County - 0 Customers Out

Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you