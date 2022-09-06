 Skip to main content
Power outages being resolved in Marion

  • Updated
Power outage

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Ameren Illinois says the outage was caused by a transmission line. They are working to restore all power in waves. 

Power should be fully restored shortly. 

ORIGINAL STORY

MARION (WSIL) -- A large portion of the City of Marion is without power. 

According to Ameren officials, approximately 2,100 customers are experiencing a power outage as of 12:20 p.m.

They are working to determine a cause and will provide updates as learn more. Click here for a live look at the Ameren outage map. 

The Marion Walmart announced in-store they will be closing shortly after 12:30 p.m. due to the outage. We will provide an update once News 3 learns if they have reopened. 

Stay with us for more updates.

