...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected. The strongest wind gusts will be associated with a
line of showers this morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of
50 mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Power outages across the region

Power outage

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Winds and rain were the main threat as a weather system pushed through our region overnight and into Thursday morning.

Trees reportedly toppled and rain flooded roads across the area.

Here is the latest on the outages across the area.

UPDATE: 2.9.23 10:45 a.m.

Missouri:

Cape Girardeau - 3 Customers Out

Madison County - 9 Customers Out

Wayne County - 149 Customers Out

Stoddard County - 39 Customers Out

Outages reported from Ameren, Ozark Border Electric Coop and Black River Electric Coop.

Illinois:

Jackson County - 6 Customers Out

Williamson County - 144 Customers Out

Franklin County - 42 Customers Out

Saline County - 1,214 Customers Out

Gallatin County - 20 Customers Out

Hardin County - 41 Customers Out

Union County - 42 Customers Out

Perry County - 14 Customers Out

Johnson County - 67 Customers Out

Pope County - 59 Customers Out

Hardin County - 41 Customers Out

Outages reported from Ameren, SouthEastern Illinois Electric Cooperative, and Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association.

Kentucky:

McCracken County - 1 Customers Out

Lyon County - 28 Customers Out

Crittenden County - 15 Customers Out

Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.

