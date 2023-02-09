Power outages across the region

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Winds and rain were the main threat as a weather system pushed through our region overnight and into Thursday morning.
Trees reportedly toppled and rain flooded roads across the area.
Here is the latest on the outages across the area.
UPDATE: 2.9.23 10:45 a.m.
Missouri:
Cape Girardeau - 3 Customers Out
Madison County - 9 Customers Out
Wayne County - 149 Customers Out
Stoddard County - 39 Customers Out
Outages reported from Ameren, Ozark Border Electric Coop and Black River Electric Coop.
Illinois:
Jackson County - 6 Customers Out
Williamson County - 144 Customers Out
Franklin County - 42 Customers Out
Saline County - 1,214 Customers Out
Gallatin County - 20 Customers Out
Hardin County - 41 Customers Out
Union County - 42 Customers Out
Perry County - 14 Customers Out
Johnson County - 67 Customers Out
Pope County - 59 Customers Out
Hardin County - 41 Customers Out
Outages reported from Ameren, SouthEastern Illinois Electric Cooperative, and Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association.
Kentucky:
McCracken County - 1 Customers Out
Lyon County - 28 Customers Out
Crittenden County - 15 Customers Out
Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.
Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.