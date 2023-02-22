 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Power outages across the region

  • Updated
  • 0
Power outage

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Winds and rain were the main threat as a weather system pushed through our region on Wednesday.

Trees and power lines reportedly toppled causing emergency workers and electric crews to respond to remove debris and restore power.

Here is the latest on the outages across the area.

UPDATE: 2.22.23 4:10 p.m.

Missouri:

Cape Girardeau County - 608 Customers Out

Bollinger County - 87 Customers Out

Perry County - 4 Customers Out

Madison County - 38 Customers Out

Wayne County - 1 Customers Out

Stoddard County - 219 Customers Out

Scott County - 450 Customers Out

Mississippi County - 628 Customers Out

New Madrid County - 1,020 Customers Out

Illinois:

Union County - 3 Customers Out

Perry County - 253 Customers Out

Kentucky:

Marshall County - 81 Customers Out

Hickman County - 882 Customers Out

Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you