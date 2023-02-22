Power outages across the region

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Winds and rain were the main threat as a weather system pushed through our region on Wednesday.
Trees and power lines reportedly toppled causing emergency workers and electric crews to respond to remove debris and restore power.
Here is the latest on the outages across the area.
UPDATE: 2.22.23 4:10 p.m.
Missouri:
Cape Girardeau County - 608 Customers Out
Bollinger County - 87 Customers Out
Perry County - 4 Customers Out
Madison County - 38 Customers Out
Wayne County - 1 Customers Out
Stoddard County - 219 Customers Out
Scott County - 450 Customers Out
Mississippi County - 628 Customers Out
New Madrid County - 1,020 Customers Out
Illinois:
Union County - 3 Customers Out
Perry County - 253 Customers Out
Kentucky:
Marshall County - 81 Customers Out
Hickman County - 882 Customers Out
Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.