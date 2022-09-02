Possible threat reported at Anna School District

(WSIL) -- There will be a heightened police presence at Anna District #37 Friday after possible threat to student safety.
Anna District #37 says there was no evidence of a real threat. However Davie Elementary students will need to enter through Door 3 and all Junior High School students enter through door 4.
Officials say there will be heightened police presence and check bags as needed.
If anyone has any information about the threat or where it originated, you are asked to email reopening2020@anna37.com
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School is also taking precautions due to the threat. The high school will also have an increased police presence.