Possible strong storms Thursday, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a cool but mostly dry day across the region. Hopefully you enjoyed the brief break from the rain, more showers and storms are around the corner.
Most of the region will be dry through the evening hours, aside from southeast Missouri. A few showers and storms have already started working there way into our western most counties. These storms won't pose much of a threat, lightning and some rainfall. Overnight the rain chances will be low with temperatures dipping into the 50s.
By Thursday morning the chance for scattered showers and storms will return. A warm front will slowly work it's way north Thursday bringing a chance for a few strong storms. The main hazards will be damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado also can't be ruled out at this time. Be sure to stay weather aware.
The threat is highest south of Route 13 in southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee. During peak heating hours (afternoon and early evening) is when we will see the biggest threat for stronger storms.
A cold front will eventually work it's way through the region by Friday. The severe threat will end behind the front but showers and some thunder will linger throughout Friday.
Much warmer weather and drier conditions will return by next week.
