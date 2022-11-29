Possible strong storms this evening, cool and sunny Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Parts of the region remain under a slight risk for severe weather this evening. The severe threat is highly conditional, but it's important to stay weather aware.
The "best" chance for strong to severe storms is across western Kentucky and into northwest Tennessee. Isolated cells could develop ahead of the front, leading to an isolated tornado threat. The cold front will sweep through from west to east throughout the evening. The main threat along the front will be damaging winds. Timing is roughly between 6 PM and midnight, have multiple ways to get alerts.
After the front moves through, the severe weather threat will come to an end and cooler air will settle in. Gusty winds will shift out of the west northwest overnight, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s by morning.
The sunshine will return Wednesday but it will be chilly. High temperatures will be much cooler, topping out in the low 40s.
Enjoy the break from the rain. More rain moves in by the weekend.