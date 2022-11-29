 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Southerly Winds Tonight...

Expect gusty winds from the south of 10 to 20 mph through late
this evening. Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph at times. The winds
may blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations.

We also remain outlooked for a slight risk of severe
thunderstorms through late tonight. Stronger storms may produce
wind gusts in excess of 40 mph along and ahead of a cold front
toward the end of the day and through the evening. A few storms
could become severe and produce damaging wind, and possibly a
short duration, weak tornado.

Continue to be weather aware through this evening.

Possible strong storms this evening, cool and sunny Wednesday

  • 0
webwx

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Parts of the region remain under a slight risk for severe weather this evening. The severe threat is highly conditional, but it's important to stay weather aware.

The "best" chance for strong to severe storms is across western Kentucky and into northwest Tennessee. Isolated cells could develop ahead of the front, leading to an isolated tornado threat. The cold front will sweep through from west to east throughout the evening. The main threat along the front will be damaging winds.  Timing is roughly between 6 PM and midnight, have multiple ways to get alerts. 

After the front moves through, the severe weather threat will come to an end and cooler air will settle in. Gusty winds will shift out of the west northwest overnight, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s by morning.

webwx1

The sunshine will return Wednesday but it will be chilly. High temperatures will be much cooler, topping out in the low 40s.

Enjoy the break from the rain. More rain moves in by the weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you