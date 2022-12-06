Possible strong evening storm, followed by more rain chances

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder have moved through this afternoon. The scattered rain chances will continue into the evening and overnight hours.
The warm front is currently near the Ohio River. South of the front temperatures and dewpoints have climbed into the 60s. This is the area we will need to keep an eye on this evening. There is a chance for an isolated strong storm, even brief spin up tornado, IF storms can get going. This is highly conditional. Stay weather aware if you live in western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee.
The front will begin to sag south again Wednesday, taking away some of the rain. Isolated showers will be possible through the southern half of the region. However, they should be much less than today.
Another disturbance will track along the front Thursday. This will bring back the widespread rain chances, some of it possibly heavy. Thursday will end up being the wettest day of the week. Stay dry and grab and umbrella.
The front will begin to move away from the area again early Friday. A few isolated rain chances could linger into the morning hours, but overall will be a much drier day.