...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Dense Fog Advisory covers all of
southeast Missouri, areas of southwest Illinois along and west
of Interstate 57, and far western Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

...Locally Dense Fog Overnight...

Fog was thickening once again tonight across the region. Dense fog
was reported at several sites in southeast Missouri and southwest
Illinois as of 9 pm.

Locally dense fog will likely form elsewhere across the region
overnight, spreading from Missouri and Illinois southeast across
west Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Visibility will be one
quarter mile or less in some locales.

Allow extra time to reach your destination. The fog may persist
into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Possible strong evening storm, followed by more rain chances

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder have moved through this afternoon. The scattered rain chances will continue into the evening and overnight hours.

The warm front is currently near the Ohio River. South of the front temperatures and dewpoints have climbed into the 60s. This is the area we will need to keep an eye on this evening. There is a chance for an isolated strong storm, even brief spin up tornado, IF storms can get going. This is highly conditional. Stay weather aware if you live in western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee.

The front will begin to sag south again Wednesday, taking away some of the rain. Isolated showers will be possible through the southern half of the region. However, they should be much less than today. 

Another disturbance will track along the front Thursday. This will bring back the widespread rain chances, some of it possibly heavy. Thursday will end up being the wettest day of the week. Stay dry and grab and umbrella.

The front will begin to move away from the area again early Friday. A few isolated rain chances could linger into the morning hours, but overall will be a much drier day.

