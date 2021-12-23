Possible record breaking temperatures for the holiday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Temperatures will continue to climb into the holiday.
Mostly cloudy skies will stick around overnight with warm low temperatures. Lows will dip into the 40s.
Friday will be a warm but windy day. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the 60s, well above normal. However, winds will be gusty, out of the south with gusts as high as 40 mph.
There is a small chance for an isolated light shower but most of us will stay dry.
Christmas will bring even warmer temperatures. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know what to expect for the holiday, tonight on News 3.