Poshard Foundation holds Christmas toy giveaway

(WSIL) -- The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children held a Christmas Toy Giveaway Wednesday at John A. Logan College.
About 2,000 brand new toys and gifts were distributed to abused and neglected children throughout the area.
Some of those toys were donated others were purchased thanks to funds from local partners.
That includes Ameren Illinois who presented a $5,000 check to the foundation Wednesday.
Founder Jo Poshard says, it's about giving neglected children a happy holiday.
"Many of these children do not have this experience and they have suffered. They've suffered at an early age. So it's important that communities and businesses to gather together and give their resources and their energy towards helping and remembering these children." said Poshard.
Poshard also wants to remind communities to think of children in these situations year round and to donate your time and resources to help them however you can.