Poshard Foundation grants to help abused children

(WSIL) The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children is distributing more than $100,000 to 29 southern Illinois agencies in order to help abused, abandoned and neglected children.
The distribution will take place on Thursday, April 27th at 1:00 PM at John A Logan College.
Those organizations receiving those grants are:
Arrowleaf, Vienna
Baptist Children’s Home and Family Services, Carmi
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois
Cairo Women’s Shelter, Inc.
Caritas Family Solutions, Carterville
Caritas Family Solutions, Mt. Vernon
CASA of Franklin and Hamilton Counties
CASA of Jefferson County
CASA of Saline County
CASA of South Central Illinois
Centerstone, West Frankfort
Children’s Home and Aid, Herrin
Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, Anna
Clarity Women’s Care, Carbondale and Marion
Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois, Carbondale
Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center, Herrin
Healthy Families Illinois – Shawnee Health Service, Carterville
Hoyleton Youth & Family Services
Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, Marion
Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Prison & Family Ministry, Marion
Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center, Pinckneyville
Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless, Marion
Spero Family Services, Mt. Vernon and Murphysboro
Stress and Trauma Treatment Center, Inc., Eldorado
Survivor Empowerment Center, Carbondale
The Amy Center, Mt. Vernon
The Guardian Center, Carmi
The Night’s Shield, West Frankfort
Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center, Anna