Poshard Foundation grants to help abused children

Poshard Grant SOTVO

(WSIL) The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children is distributing more than $100,000 to 29 southern Illinois agencies in order to help abused, abandoned and neglected children.

The distribution will take place on Thursday, April 27th at 1:00 PM at John A Logan College.

Those organizations receiving those grants are:

Arrowleaf, Vienna

Baptist Children’s Home and Family Services, Carmi

Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois

Cairo Women’s Shelter, Inc.

Caritas Family Solutions, Carterville

Caritas Family Solutions, Mt. Vernon

CASA of Franklin and Hamilton Counties

CASA of Jefferson County

CASA of Saline County

CASA of South Central Illinois

Centerstone, West Frankfort

Children’s Home and Aid, Herrin

Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, Anna

Clarity Women’s Care, Carbondale and Marion

Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois, Carbondale

Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center, Herrin

Healthy Families Illinois – Shawnee Health Service, Carterville

Hoyleton Youth &amp; Family Services

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, Marion

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Prison &amp; Family Ministry, Marion

Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center, Pinckneyville

Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless, Marion

Spero Family Services, Mt. Vernon and Murphysboro

Stress and Trauma Treatment Center, Inc., Eldorado

Survivor Empowerment Center, Carbondale

The Amy Center, Mt. Vernon

The Guardian Center, Carmi

The Night’s Shield, West Frankfort

Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center, Anna

 

