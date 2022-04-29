Poshard Foundation donates $100,000 to organizations serving abused, neglected children

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois agencies that serve abused and neglected children received a big help for their fundraising budgets.
They closed out Child Abuse Prevention Month with a check presentation at John A Logan College Friday afternoon. The Poshard Foundation gave more than $100,000 to 30 area agencies.
One of those is Lutheran Social Services of Illinois in Marion. Foster Care Supervisor Mallory Bollinger says the money is important to their mission in helping to foster local children by working together.
"A lot of the kids we work with we refer to these other agencies, Stress and Trauma Treatment Center, they go to the Boys and Girls Club, so I think the Poshard Foundation is great in that they're investing money all over the community," " explains Bollinger. "There are organizations where you can support foster parents, you can give money to organizations like the Poshard grant, maybe you don't know where to start, but they do, they've been in our community for a long time and they know how to donate the money to the right people."
The Poshard Foundation has served southern Illinois for more than 20 years. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois has relied on their contributions for more than a decade, says Chief Executive Officer Tina Carpenter.
"We don't do it alone," says Carpernter. "Everybody needs to pitch in to serve the kids of southern Illinois and the Poshard Foundation has been doing this for 23 years and has been supporting us for 17 of our years of existence and it's important to just work together to lift up our kids."
You can help. To learn how visit PoshardFoundation.org.