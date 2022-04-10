Portion of Route 146 in Union County named after fallen soldier

VIENNA, IL (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Legislature has designated a section of Route 146 as "Sergeant Brian Romines Memorial Highway" in honor of Sgt. Romines of the Illinois Army National Guard, who was killed in action in 2005.
Sgt. Romines served in the Illinois Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment based in Milan. Sgt. Romines was killed in action on June 6, 2005, when an explosive device detonated near the vehicle he was travelling in near Baghdad, Iraq.
The section of Route 146 named after Sgt. Romines will be between Anna and Vienna.