Port revitalization project funding to bring jobs to Gallatin County

Shawneetown port

SHAWNEETOWN (WSIL)---The Shawneetown Port Project has just over 11 million dollars in funding for infrastructure upgrades and other capital investments, and the project could bring about 300 jobs to southern Illinois.

The port revitalization will provide many jobs to an economically depressed area of the state.

Those include 250 to 300 jobs in construction, 12 to 15 in cargo service, and 20 to 25 in new trucking jobs.

Senator Dale Fowler said these employment opportunities can help revitalize not only the port, but the Shawneetown and Gallatin County communities.

"Shawneetown and Gallatin county, that's an area that's been left behind and has been depressed for a while, and to see revitalization, it continues to bring hope and prosperity to the citizens there, to the community, to the county, and to southern Illinois as a region," said Fowler. 

The funding will be used to purchase equipment, storage facilities, and upgrade current infrastructure.

