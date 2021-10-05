Popular Herrin restaurant has new owners

(WSIL) -- A popular restaurant in Herrin has new owners.
In August, Trisha and Jason Stemm took over Newman's and Company.
The restaurant is now known as Stemm's Cafe and Coffee Shoppe.
They say while taking over a business during the pandemic has its challenges they intend to keep the atmosphere familiar to regulars while adding their own twist.
"I think the biggest thing is probably the food issues and the supplies. Getting things right now are hard." said Trisha Stemm, Owner, Stemm's Cafe & Coffee Shoppe.
"We haven't changed a whole lot but, you know, consistancy in the business is something we've really aimed for... but we've also put our touch on things." said Jason Stemm, Owner, Stemm's Cafe & Coffee Shoppe.
Some of those changes include new hours, an expanded breakfast menu and new coffee flavors. The Stemms also say they have more changes and surprises in the works as well.