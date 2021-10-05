Popular Halloween attraction returns to De Soto

DE SOTO, IL (WSIL) -- A popular local Halloween attraction is getting an expansion this year.
Sinister Acres Haunted Attractions is adding a new level of scary for visitors. The business is formerly known as The Sinister House.
Fans will be able to experience the original haunted house in addition to an entirely new outside trail.
"Guests will travel through a swamp shack in the voodoo swamp and eventually make their way through a hand-carved canyon. I don't want to give away too much of what's in there, but it's gonna be pretty scary," said owner Colin Zelasko.
This year's Halloween marks the 6th season for the De Soto business.
For those daring enough to enter, the grand opening is Friday, October 8th.