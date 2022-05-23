Poplar Camp Beach at Cedar Lake opens Friday

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Pack the beach bag, the City of Carbondale is opening Poplar Camp Beach at Cedar Lake Friday, May 27.
During the 2022 season, the Poplar Camp Beach will be open Wednesday - Sunday through Labor Day weekend.
On weekdays, the beach will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. On weekends and holidays, the beach will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Due to lifeguard staffing issues, the City of Carbondale will close the beach on Mondays and Tuesdays.
- Single Day Admission $2.50
- Ten Visit Pass: $20
- Twenty Visit Pass: $35
If you are a certified lifeguard, please consider applying with the City of Carbondale. We are seeking applications for part-time lifeguards to supervise swimmers at Cedar Lake. For more information or to apply, visit https://il-carbondale.civicplushrms.com/careers/
For more information, visit https://www.explorecarbondale.com/166/Cedar-Lake or contact the Cedar Lake Supervisor at 618-549-8441.