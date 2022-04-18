 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation, and may possibly damage unprotected
outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Poplar Bluff woman injured from multiple stab wounds; suspect dead

  • 0
Crime, police,
By Kenzie Dillow

POPLAR BLUFF (WSIL)-- Poplar Bluff police are still investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday morning. 

Around 10 a.m. Officers responded to the 300 block of Roxie Driver for a stabbing. Officers arrived and found a 31-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. Officers learned the suspect fled from the scene. 

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. 

A short time later, officers responded to the Highway 67, just north of Highway W, for a man sitting on the edge of the overpass. While enroute, officers learned he may be the suspect from the previously reported stabbing and that he was armed with a handgun. 

As officers arrived, the man, later identified as 28-year-old Jeffery Carter Jr., turned the weapon on himself. Carter died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was also confirmed as the suspect in the earlier stabbing. 

The Poplar Bluff Police Department and Butler County Sheriff’s Department are working in conjunction with one another involving this case.

Tags

Recommended for you