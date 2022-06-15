 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees this afternoon
and 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
to upper 70s, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Poplar Bluff Police arrest suspect in Wednesday bank robbery

POPLAR BLUFF (WSIL)-- A suspect is in custody after robbing a bank Wednesday.

Poplar Bluff Police responded to 2001 N. Westwood Blvd. for a bank robbery just before 10 a.m.

Employees of Southern Bank said a white man entered the bank and demanded money. He was described as late 20s to early 30s, wearing a blue shirt and a hat. He was last seen running on N. Westwood Blvd. with a large sum of money.

Moments later, the responding officers located the suspect just north of the bank. He was taken into custody and the stolen money in excess of $4,000 was recovered. 

No one was injured during the incident and the FBI is now assisting in the investigation. 

