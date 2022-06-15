Poplar Bluff Police arrest suspect in Wednesday bank robbery

POPLAR BLUFF (WSIL)-- A suspect is in custody after robbing a bank Wednesday.
Poplar Bluff Police responded to 2001 N. Westwood Blvd. for a bank robbery just before 10 a.m.
Employees of Southern Bank said a white man entered the bank and demanded money. He was described as late 20s to early 30s, wearing a blue shirt and a hat. He was last seen running on N. Westwood Blvd. with a large sum of money.
Moments later, the responding officers located the suspect just north of the bank. He was taken into custody and the stolen money in excess of $4,000 was recovered.
No one was injured during the incident and the FBI is now assisting in the investigation.