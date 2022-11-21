Poplar Bluff opens new American Freight

POPLAR BLUFF, MISSOURI - Poplar Bluff had yet another grand opening Saturday, this one welcoming another big name to the community.
Poplar Bluff has been adding businesses every month and continuing to grow.
Saturday, American Freight opened their doors to the public.
“We’re so proud, we’re so excited, the community response has been overwhelming," store manager Veronica Tuck said. "So many people coming in lending a hand, wanting to be a part of our great team, it’s been phenomenal. “
Poplar Bluff has a history of supporting its businesses.
Even though American Freight is a large corporate name, the location is owned by southeast Missouri orthopedic surgeon who wanted to bring the company to the Bootheel.
“That’s something we want to make well known," Tuck said. "We are locally owned and operated by a gentleman who cares for the community. He’s in surgery, he’s helping folks every day, and now he’s extended it to for my ability and our team to get to help out in the community by putting quality pieces in people’s homes at not the highest price."
American Freight offers furniture with same day delivery and lower factory prices.
Their grand opening had local food trucks, bounce houses, karaoke and games for those who stopped by.
It’s all a part of what they hope to establish in Poplar Bluff.
“We want to build our name and reputation in the community," Tuck said. "The culture we’re building here in the community is very inclusive. We want everyone to come out and feel welcome. Building in the community and helping Poplar Bluff grow is every near to our heart “