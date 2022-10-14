 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Poplar Bluff names new Police Chief

Poplar Bluff Chief McClain

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (WSIL) -- Poplar Bluff announced they have named a new Police Chief. 

Mike McClain will now serve as Chief. He was first hired as a patrolman in March 1995 and has held the positions of Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and has served as Deputy Chief since 2019. 

McClain has also served as Interim Police Chief since September 10, 2022 following the retirement of Chief Danny Whiteley. 

“I am excited to have Chief McClain take over the reins of the Poplar Bluff Police Department following Chief Whiteley’s retirement”, said City Manager Matt Winters. “McClain brings with him 27 years of service at the Poplar Bluff Police Department. He has demonstrated excellent leadership abilities while serving as Deputy Chief and while serving as interim chief. McClain has very impressive qualifications and a passion for public safety. He is respected by the members of the PBPD and by the other department heads within the city.”

McClain will be sworn in during the City Council meeting that will take place Monday evening, October 17 at 7:00pm.

