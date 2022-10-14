Poplar Bluff names new Police Chief

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (WSIL) -- Poplar Bluff announced they have named a new Police Chief.
Mike McClain will now serve as Chief. He was first hired as a patrolman in March 1995 and has held the positions of Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and has served as Deputy Chief since 2019.
McClain has also served as Interim Police Chief since September 10, 2022 following the retirement of Chief Danny Whiteley.
“I am excited to have Chief McClain take over the reins of the Poplar Bluff Police Department following Chief Whiteley’s retirement”, said City Manager Matt Winters. “McClain brings with him 27 years of service at the Poplar Bluff Police Department. He has demonstrated excellent leadership abilities while serving as Deputy Chief and while serving as interim chief. McClain has very impressive qualifications and a passion for public safety. He is respected by the members of the PBPD and by the other department heads within the city.”
McClain will be sworn in during the City Council meeting that will take place Monday evening, October 17 at 7:00pm.