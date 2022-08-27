Poplar Bluff man arrested for stealing copper wire from agricultural wells

QUILIN, MO (WSIL) -- A man from Poplar Bluff was arrested for property damage to agricultural irrigation wells, as well as theft.
Investigator Eddie Holloway with Butler County police had received information that a green Jeep Liberty - a car that has been connected with several agricultural copper thefts - was spotted and being followed by local farmers.
Officers stopped the car on Butler County Road 604, and the individual in the car was identified as 37-year-old Glen Yandell Jr. admitted to stealing large amounts of copper from five irrigation wells and agreed to show Investigator Holloway the location.
A search of the Jeep revealed tools used to get the copper wire.
Yandell Jr was arrested for five counts of felony property damage and felony stealing, in addition to the three outstanding warrants he was wanted for.\
Yandell Jr. is being held at Butler County Jail.